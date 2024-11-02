Stop making hollow promises instead of worrying about Cong. poll guarantees, Priyanka tells Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “destroyed” the dignity of the highest post of the country by repeatedly making “hollow promises” to 140 crore Indians, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

Mounting a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, she said Mr. Modi should stop worrying about the Congress’ guarantees and work towards “restoring the dignity” of his office.

Her comments comes a day after the Prime Minister, in a post on X, said the Congress had been “badly exposed” for making promises to the people that it knew it would not be able to deliver.

Referring to a statement by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that the party’s State units should make promises that were properly budgeted for, the Prime Minister launched a tirade against the Congress in the run-up to the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls. Mr. Modi said the developmental trajectory and fiscal health of the Congress-ruled States of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana was going from bad to worse.

‘Far from truth’

Hitting back at him, Ms. Vadra, in a post on X, said, “Mahatma Gandhi used to say ‘Truth is God’. ‘Satyameva Jayate’ written in Mundaka Upanishad is our national motto. These mottos establishing truth became the ideals of the Indian freedom movement, the reconstruction of India and public life”.

“In a country where truth is the basis of thousands of years of culture, the person sitting on the highest post should not resort to falsehood. The allegations levelled by the Prime Minister against the Congress are far from the truth,” she added.

The Congress leader said whether it was Karnataka, Telangana or Himachal Pradesh, the State government had started implementing the guarantees without waiting for the next elections. “...people’s money is being put into their pockets everyday through guarantees,” she said.

Ms. Vadra said the Prime Minister’s words did not have any value before the country’s people, and urged him to restore the dignity of his post by speaking the truth.

“The ‘100 days plan’, ‘taking the opinion of 20 lakh people for the roadmap for 2047’, ‘2 crore jobs every year’, ‘100 smart cities’, ‘bringing back black money’, ‘reducing inflation and unemployment’, ‘doubling farmers’ income’, ‘bringing rupee at par with dollar’ and ‘bringing ‘Achche Din’ – these are all promises that have been proven false, and now the people of the country have no faith in them,” she said.

‘Numerous posts vacant’

In a separate post on X, Mr. Kharge said those who were taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in Central universities were giving others a lesson in public welfare. He claimed that an RTI query had revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 Central universities, 27 per cent teaching posts were vacant. Among those, more than 38 per cent seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) were lying vacant, the Congress chief added.

On Friday too, Mr. Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP, and said the ‘B’ in BJP stands for ‘betrayal’ while ‘J’ stands for ‘jumla (hollow promise)’,. “Narendra Modi ji, Lies, Deceit, Fakery, Loot and Publicity are the 5 adjectives that best describe your government!,” he had said.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera too said the Prime Minister lowered the dignity of his post by resorting to false promises.