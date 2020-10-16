Stop looking at J&K parties as secessionists, says Chidambaram

He says Congress resolutely stands for restoration of the status and rights of people of J&K

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the “coming together” of the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir to demand the restoration of special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said the Centre must stop looking at mainstream regional parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as “anti-national and secessionists.”

On Thursday, regional political parties, in a meeting presided by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, formed a new alliance to press for their demands such as restoring full statehood and special status under Article 370.

“The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K... is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India,” Mr. Chidambaram said.