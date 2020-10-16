National

Stop looking at J&K parties as secessionists, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the “coming together” of the regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir to demand the restoration of special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said the Centre must stop looking at mainstream regional parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as “anti-national and secessionists.”

On Thursday, regional political parties, in a meeting presided by National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, formed a new alliance to press for their demands such as restoring full statehood and special status under Article 370.

“The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K... is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 10:14:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/stop-looking-at-jk-parties-as-secessionists-says-chidambaram/article32876107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY