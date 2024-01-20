Stop Israel job drive, demands U.P. Congress, criticises ‘colonial practice’ of sending poor in conflict zone

January 20, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Lucknow

The minority wing of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on January 20 submitted petitions to District Magistrate (DMs) and Deputy Collectors across the State demanding withdrawal of Uttar Pradesh government proposed plan of inviting applications from skilled workers for job openings in Israel and described the application process as starting of a colonial practice. The party added the invitation of jobs in Israel highlights that India is going through a phase of massive unemployment and poverty same as seen in pre-independence period forcing laborers to look for job openings in war zones.

“We have submitted petition addressed to the U.P. Governor through DMs and Deputy Collectors. The exercise of sending poor workers in Israel is shameful and equals to putting them in the jews of death, as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants is continuing and advanced into a multi-country prolonged conflict. In such a scenario, the proposal to send workers will bring shame and validates the fact that the present ruling dispensation made the country very poor and weak with massive unemployment and poverty same as seen in pre-independence period forcing laborers to look for job openings in war zones,” Shahnawaz Alam, president Minority wing of U.P. Congress, said.

The Congress also criticised the government for discriminating on the count of economic condition. “When the government evacuated Indian nationals months back from Israel amid the raging conflict through operation Ajay, why it is sending poor nationals for employment now. No government should indulge in discrimination on the count of economic condition. We demand immediate halt of the recruitment process,” the Congress party’s petition reads.

Amid the war in the region creating a shortage of labor force, Israeli government discussed with the Indian government the arrival of workers. In December, the Uttar Pradesh government issued advertisements, calling for candidates to fill thousands of positions like iron bender, carpenters, ceramic tile fixers, and masons, among others, in Israel for a monthly salary of up to ₹1.37 lakh.

