‘Stop fighting for junta in Myanmar’

19 September 2021 22:57 IST

Manipur outfits with bases in neighbouring country are allegedly fighting for Myanmar junta

A pro-democracy organisation in coup-scarred Myanmar has threatened to evict extremist groups from Manipur after democracy returns to the country.

The People’s Defence Force asked the Manipur outfits to stop fighting on behalf of the junta against the civilian forces. Manipur has seven active outfits that Indian security forces call VBIGs, or (Imphal) valley-based insurgent groups.

On September 17, the People’s Defence Force said the “Manipuri UGs” (undergrounds) had been hobnobbing with the military in Myanmar instead of “living peacefully in Manipur in India”.

