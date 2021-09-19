National

‘Stop fighting for junta in Myanmar’

A pro-democracy organisation in coup-scarred Myanmar has threatened to evict extremist groups from Manipur after democracy returns to the country.

The People’s Defence Force asked the Manipur outfits to stop fighting on behalf of the junta against the civilian forces. Manipur has seven active outfits that Indian security forces call VBIGs, or (Imphal) valley-based insurgent groups.

On September 17, the People’s Defence Force said the “Manipuri UGs” (undergrounds) had been hobnobbing with the military in Myanmar instead of “living peacefully in Manipur in India”.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 10:57:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/stop-fighting-for-junta-in-myanmar/article36557220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY