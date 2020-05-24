Stop environmental clearances to projects in sensitive and bio-diverse projects: Jairam Ramesh

The Union government should immediately put a moratorium on environmental clearances to projects in sensitive and bio-diverse projects, former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh said in a letter to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

“I was most concerned and disturbed, though not entirely surprised, to read this news item today in The Hindu. Under normal circumstances, these clearances should cause great worry; that they have been given during the lockdown period is atrocious. I cannot imagine any worthwhile due-diligence that would have been done by the committees concerned,” he said in a letter.

Mr. Ramesh referred to a report about the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) giving green clearances to ecologically sensitive zones like the Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, coal mining proposal in the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve in Assam, a highway through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa and a limestone mine in the eco-sensitive zone of the Gir National Park among others.

“I request you to immediately issue a moratorium on these and other clearances given during the lockdown period at least,” the former Union Environment Minister said.