Stop discussing us, focus on poll promises: Assam Congress to BJP

State Congress party president Bhupen Kumar Borah reacts to his BJP counterpart’s assertion that more Opposition MLAs want to switch.

The Assam unit of the Congress has asked the BJP to “stop discussing us” and focus on its election promises.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the BJP appeared to be obsessed with “luring” the Congress MLAs instead of finding ways to stabilise prices of essentials, generate employment and deliver on developmental projects.

He was reacting to State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita’s assertion that more Opposition MLAs were keen on joining the saffron camp.

The October 30 byelections in three of five Assembly seats happened because Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain quit as Congress MLAs while Phanidhar Talukdar resigned as the legislator of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

All three were re-elected on BJP tickets.

“Many Opposition MLAs are in close touch with us. Assam is likely to witness byelections to more Assembly seats other than Majuli,” Mr. Kalita said a few days ago.

The Majuli seat was vacated by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after he became a Rajya Sabha member. The byelection to Majuli is expected to be held soon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also said that the people of two or three constituencies want byelections. “We will decide on this,” he added.

“Assam is beset with problems of price rise, unemployment and lack of development. The BJP Government should focus its energy on the burning issues instead of meddling in our internal affairs,” Mr. Borah said on Sunday.

The Congress and the AIUDF had won 29 and 16 seats in the Assembly poll held in March-April. They now have 27 and 15 seats while the BJP’s seat count has gone up from 60 to 62.

Of the five seats where the byelections were held on October 30, two – Gossaigaon and Tamulpur – were won by the BJP’s ruling ally, the United People’s Party Liberal.