‘Stop children from getting ‘involved’ in Shaheen Bagh protest,’ says 12-year-old bravery award winner to SC

A 12-year-old national bravery award winner has written to Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde to direct the Delhi police to stop children and infants from getting ‘involved’ in the Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Zen Gunratan Sadavarte, an Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) bravery award winner for 2019, said bringing children and toddlers to the protest site amounts to “torture and cruelty”.

A native of Mumbai, Ms. Sadavarte has asked for a probe into the death of four-month-old Mohammed Jahan, who had accompanied his mother to the protest site and died on January 30 morning. Referring to media reports, Ms. Sadavarte wrote that the child died due to “atrocious suffering” due to exposure to the winter chill.

She said the Shahen Bagh protesters include women, senior citizens and even newborns.

“The newborn babies need a lot of attention and care as they cannot express their pains. They are brought to the protest place which is a violation of their child rights and natural justice,” she wrote.