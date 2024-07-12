ADVERTISEMENT

Stop ‘being nasty’ to Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi

Published - July 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - New Delhi

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Winning and losing happen in life”. “Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength,” he posted.

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani. File. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a public appeal asking his party workers and others to refrain from using “derogatory language” against and “being nasty” towards former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

His remarks come amid a flurry of remarks and memes on Ms. Irani after she vacated her official bungalow following her defeat in the Lok Sabha election to the Congress’s Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi.

“Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Ms. Irani had defeated Mr. Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 general elections but lost to Mr. Sharma by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes this time.

