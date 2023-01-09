Stop all projects till assessment is done and declare Joshimath situation national calamity, says Congress

January 09, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Monday urged the Narendra Modi government to announce the land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national calamity, declare the entire zone as a natural disaster zone and immediately stop all developmental projects.

The party said work should be halted until experts and environmentalists did an on-ground assessment and submitted their report. Describing land subsidence as a man-made disaster due to the “unbridled development,” the Congress sought enhanced compensation for those whose homes had been damaged, preservation of the old Joshimath town and development of a new town to rehabilitate the affected residents.

“Protect nature. The whole country is worried and is with the people of Joshimath, where unbridled development has created cracks in Uttarakhand’s ‘Devsthal’. We have three demands from the Modi government — the Joshimath tragedy should be declared a national calamity,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a series of tweets.

“Stop all new projects, including of railways and hydel power, until a newly appointed high-level committee of experts, scientists, environmentalists and local people submits its report. The oustees of Joshimath be given adequate compensation from PM CARES fund, instead of only ₹5,000,” he added.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said all development projects in the vicinity of Joshimath should be stalled till the advice of experts and the opinion of the local population was taken.

“We demand that after what is happening in Joshimath, the government should declare it a national calamity, as the State government is unable to handle the situation. This is a man-made disaster as all this is happening because of the tunnel of the NTPC that is being dug up and that should be filled up,” Mr. Khera told reporters, adding that the problem had erupted due to the blasting in the NTPC tunnel that was being dug up in the area.

‘Politics in the name of religion’

Devendra Yadav, the Congress in-charge of Uttarakhand affairs, alleged that the BJP government in the State was doing politics in the name of religion and was playing with the sentiments of people. “The manner in which the BJP government in the State has acted on the Joshimath incident shows its insensitivity and callousness and we condemn its attitude,” he said.

Congress leader Manish Khanduri claimed that the first cracks in Joshimath appeared in 2019 but the response of the BJP government in the State had been “shoddy and inadequate”. He demanded the area be declared a national disaster zone and comprehensive policy needed to be made on the protection of the hills.

A social worker from the area, Sujata Paul, also addressed the press conference and claimed that the Char-Dham yatra route was a cause of what was happening in Joshimath and demanded that the work of the NTPC tunnel in the area be stopped immediately.