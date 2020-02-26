National

Stone-throwing, gunshots mar peace in northeast Delhi

Security personnel at a violence-affected area in north-east Delhi on Tuesday.

Security personnel at a violence-affected area in north-east Delhi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Violence intensified after rumours of a temple being vandalised.

Clashes erupted at Durgapuri in northeast Delhi around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with stones being thrown and gunshots being fired.

Two groups, wielding lathis and their faces covered with mufflers, threw stones and bricks at each other for more than an hour. A motorbike, a mini-lorry and a shop were set ablaze. Several gunshots were heard.

“We want all the roads cleared. They can’t turn entire Delhi into Shaheen Bagh. Our people are facing problems for so many days now. If they want to stay in Delhi, they have to stay with us,” said pro-CAA activist Abhishek Sharma.

The residents of the area, who mostly stayed indoors, said that the situation was peaceful till about 11.30 p.m. on Monday, but tensions escalated later and shopkeepers downed shutters.

“The police had come in the morning to disperse the crowd but after they left, it started again,” said a resident requesting anonymity.

The mob stopped journalists of this newspaper from recording the violence.

