Stockholding restrictions for onion extended indefinitely

With onion prices continuing to rule high at ₹80-90 per kg, the government on Wednesday extended prohibitions on traders from the stocking of edible bulb across the country for an indefinite period.

Separately, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan did not say by when prices of onion will normalise.

“It’s not in our hand, the government is taking maximum efforts but who can win from nature,” he told reporters.

Besides stock holding limit, he said, the Centre has banned exports of onion and is importing 1.2 lakh tonnes to control prices. Onion prices have rose to ₹70-80 per kg in retail markets across major cities.

“Stockholding limit on retailers and wholesalers are being further extended until further orders,” an official statement said.

The stockholding limit was imposed in September. At present, retailers can stock onion only up to 100 quintals and wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 500 quintals.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary A.K. Srivastava, to monitor the price and availability of onions across the country.

The consumer affairs secretary has written to chief secretaries of all States asking them to suitably reduce the stock limits further in their states as per the availability and prices.

State-owned MMTC informed that the first shipment of onions from Egypt would arrive in the second week of December. The public sector trading firm has contracted imports of 6,090 tonnes of onions. It has floated a country-specific tender.

Expressing concern over the price rise, Mr. Paswan said the situation is being closely monitored by a team of five Union ministers chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance minister, agriculture minister and road transport minister are also members of the group of ministers.

On November 19, Mr. Paswan had said onion production in Kharif and late-Kharif seasons of 2019-20 is estimated to fall 26 per cent to 5.2 million tonnes due to a delayed monsoon and then excessive rains in key growing areas.