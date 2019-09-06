Sting operation shows Tripura varsity VC taking bribe

A sting operation showing Vice Chancellor of Tripura University Prof. Vijaykumar Laxmikantrao Dharurkar accepting bribe to favour contracts has put him in the dock. Local television channel ‘Vanguard News’ on Thursday showed the VC negotiating and accepting cash from a representative of a Kolkata-based printing firm.

Office of the Vice Chancellor or Prof. Dharurkar himself did not comment on the serious accusations. An official in public relations office of the university also refused to comment on the controversy.

The videos were shot in the office chamber of the Vice Chancellor and at the private residence of Surendra Sethia, the representative of the printing firm, at Kolkata. The VC was allegedly demanding 10% of the nearly ₹60 lakh worth printing work order.

Chief Editor of Vanguard News, Sevak Bhattacharjee, claimed they organised the sting operation at different places to expose the Vice Chancellor who was demanding cash in lieu of contracts. “We have more evidence to show against him”, he told the Hindu.

Mr. Bhattacharjee said the incumbent Vice Chancellor has been indulging in gross malpractices, and his channel was acting as a whistleblower to preserve the dignity and reputation of the university. “We don’t have any personal score to settle with the Vice Chancellor”, he asserted.

Senior High Court advocate Raghunath Mukherjee termed the entire episode ‘disgraceful’ and said the appropriate authority should immediately resort to action as per law. “Common argument of conspiracy to defame someone would not stand in this particular case as evidences are very strong,” he said.