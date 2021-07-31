National

‘Sthai Samiti’ reviews security of temples at Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex, in Mathura.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The ‘Sthai Samiti’ tasked to review the security of temples at Sri Krishna Janmasthan here has found that the shrines were well guarded, officials said on Friday, July 30, 2021.

“The security at the shrines at Sri Krishna Janmasthan is perfect,” ADG Vinod Kumar Singh.

However, there is always scope for improvement, he added.

‘Sthai Samiti’ has been formed by the central government to monitor the security of temples in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura, the officials said.

The ADG was flanked by IG Navin Arora, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, SSP Gaurav Grover and other officers of the UP government during the visit.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 6:24:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sthai-samiti-reviews-security-of-temples-at-sri-krishna-janmasthan-in-mathura/article35644066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY