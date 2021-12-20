‘STF probe into role of police in Gurugram heist quite inert, soft’

GURUGRAM

20 December 2021 00:39 IST

Court directs investigating agency to file status report in the matter on Dec. 30

Observing that the approach of the Special Task Force towards the examination of the role of police officers in the multi-crore heist was “quite inert and soft”, the District and Sessions Court here directed the investigating agency to examine the role of all officers who have dealt with this case.

The court has directed the STF to file the status report in the matter, in the form of an affidavit, on the next date of hearing on December 30.

Accused officer

So far, at least 10 people, including two doctors, have been arrested in the case pertaining to the theft of ₹30 crore from the office of a private firm in Sector 84 in August. IPS Dheeraj Setia is also accused of illegal gratification in return for a cover-up. Mr. Setia, who was posted as Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) at the time of the heist, has already been suspended.

Issuing the arrest warrant against Mr. Setia, Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh said the “perusal of police file further suggests that investigation has stuck at Mr. Setia.”

The investigating agency has neither probed the role of any junior officer nor any senior police officer of Mr. Setia.

Mr. Singh added that the approach of the probe agency was “quite inert and soft”, which was nothing, but inaction, whether innocent or blameworthy.

The court, in its eight-page order, said the perceived commitment and sincerity in carrying out the investigation qua the involvement of public persons, “is very well reflected and the same is commendable” but the needle of suspicion is also noticeable when it comes to the investigation of role of local police officers, including Mr. Setia.

Destroy evidence

It pointed out that the investigating agency, instead of taking quick and swift action as was done in the case of other accused, remained silent for around two weeks and gave sufficient time to Mr. Setia, which could be utilised by him in managing the things, including destroying the evidence.

The order said the circumstances of the case suggested that Mr. Setia might have tried to cover up the theft with the active concurrence of his superior officers and with the active involvement, by way of arm twisting, of his junior Crime Branch officers. The court said the investigation should not halt at the DCP, and every bit should be done to nail the truth by conducting an “impartial, fearless and thorough investigation”.

As per the prosecution, one of the prime accused in the case, a doctor, Suchender Jain Nawal, gave a bag containing 3 kg gold besides $1,35,000 to Mr. Setia to cover up the case.

The police officer raised his hands when the matter became public returning the kickbacks, but still kept $2,000, for the help already extended in covering up the matter.