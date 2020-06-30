Sterling case: ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel again

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday again recorded the statement of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Sterling Biotech Limited case.

The agency earlier questioned Mr. Patel for several hours on June 27.

The ED probe is based on one of the two FIRs lodged by the CBI against Sterling Biotech and others in October 2017. While one case alleges routing of undeclared funds belonging to unknown Income-Tax Department officials, the second alleges bank loan defaults to the tune of ₹8,100 crore.

The main accused in the case — Sterling Biotech promoters Chetan and Nitin Sandesara — had fled the country along with their family members and were till recently suspected to be in Albania. The ED has attached assets worth over ₹14,500 crore in the bank loan case.

After the questioning on June 27, Mr. Patel released a statement.

“If you were to do an analysis, you will see a clear pattern over the past many years. Every time there is Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha election or the government is facing a crisis, one or more investigative agencies become active on the instructions of one individual,” he said.

Mr. Patel said: “Unfortunately, this time the Modi government’s failure to manage an economic, health & national security crisis is now so huge, that none of the agencies can help spin the narrative.”

“Rather than fighting the pandemic & China, this government is more keen on fighting the Opposition. Nonetheless, our conscience is clear. We have nothing to hide, nor are we afraid to criticise & expose the government’s failures and their past corruption,” the statement said.