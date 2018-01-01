Sterling Biotech case: Four ‘shell companies’ identified

The Enforcement Directorate has identified four companies allegedly incorporated at the instance of Gagan Dhawan, who has been arrested for his role in the ₹5,383-crore bank loan cheating case against Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech and others. The agency suspects that they are all shell companies.

The agency alleges that the account of one of these companies, Solpuri Furnishing Private Limited, was used to acquire a property in Gurugram. The other companies are HGV Security Systems Private Limited, Sturdy Infrastructure Private Limited and Orion Green Energy Private Limited.

“It is suspected that there are many properties involved in money laundering that need to be unearthed as there are suspected to be more than 300 “benami” and offshore entities involved in the diversion and misuse of public money obtained fraudulently from various public sector banks,” said an ED official.

The Directorate alleges that the accused misused loans received from an Andhra Bank-led consortium of public sector banks.

In its first chargesheet against Dhawan, who has now claimed that he has a threat to his life, the ED has alleged that he was deeply involved in handling huge sums for accused Chetan Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara of the Sterling Biotech group.

The Solpuri Furnishing was set up in 2009 “on the instructions of Gagan Dhawan and Chetan Sandesara”. Its “dummy” directors were Sunil Yadav and Vithal Kesar, who were associated with Dhawan and Chetan Sandesara. “The directors were paid by Dhawan in cash for the company’s incorporation. It had two bank accounts, one with Deutsche Bank and one with Andhra Bank. That there was no business carried out by the said company.”

The probe has revealed that the Solpuri Furnishing had received ₹1.50 crore from group company PMT Machines Limited, after which the money was transferred to Dhawan’s personal account in 2010. Of the funds, ₹1.17 crore was used to buy the plot in Gurugram Phase-III, which is still owned by Dhawan, it is alleged.

The ED has zeroed in on a few other properties, including one located on Rajdoot Marg in Delhi’s posh Chanakyapuri bought for ₹34 crore. Another such property at Vasant Vihar in South Delhi was purchased for ₹18 crore in 2009.

Investigations have revealed that huge amounts were also being transferred from Vadodara to Delhi and Mumbai and vice versa through “hawala” operators. In Delhi, such transactions were carried out allegedly at Dhawan’s instance. “Dhawan handled a cash component of ₹1-2 crore in respect of a property purchased by Chetan Sandesara and Nitin Sandesara in Delhi’s Bijawasan. Sunil Yadav used to work for Dhawan for collecting and delivering cash in Delhi, the ED alleges.”

The agency is also probing the allegations that several officials from the Punjab National Bank, the UCO Bank, the Andhra Bank and other banks used to meet Chetan Sandesara at a Delhi farmhouse.