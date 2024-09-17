GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken to improve self-reliance in defence sector, says Rajnath

Defence Acquisition Council decided to procure items costing over ₹1.5 lakh crore, he says

Updated - September 17, 2024 09:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

File photo of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) said that, in the first 100 days of its third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government had started a series of infrastructure development and welfare programmes.

Mr. Singh told reporters that the Central government was taking all possible steps to achieve the objective of making India a developed nation. He said in these three months, the Defence Acquisition Council had decided to procure items costing over ₹1.5 lakh crore.

In the effort to make India self-reliant in the defence sector, he said 346 more items had been included in the list of strategically important products to be manufactured in India and by Indians. The public sector undertakings were also being encouraged to develop and manufacture defence related products.

“We were confident of coming back to power for the third time and, therefore, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the Ministries had already prepared a plan of action for the first 100 days of the third term. After the Cabinet was formed, many key decisions were taken and they are now being implemented,” he said.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

defence / defence contract / national government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.