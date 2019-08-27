Steps discussed to speed up return of normalcy in J&K

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday to discuss “initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy” in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley has been under severe restrictions including communication blockade since August 5 after Home Minister Amit Shah moved two Bills in the Rajya Sabha to read down Article 370 that had granted special status to J&K and downgrade and bifurcate the State into two Union Territories.

A senior government official said, “Meeting held with various departments to assess the implementation of central schemes in J&K and initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy.”

Mr. Bhalla, who took charge last week discussed the implementation of the ₹80,000 crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 with secretaries of other ministries.

“Earlier the J&K administration had to take measures to ensure supply of essentials and other stock to Ladakh during winter season as several roads are cut off due to inclement weather. Now the arrangements will have to be done by the Centre,” said the official.

The Centre and the J& K administration have insisted that the situation is “normal and peaceful” in Kashmir Valley.

Senior J&K police officer Imtiyaz Hussain said on Twitter that since August 4 there have been two killings in Kashmir.

“One person [was] killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists and another a truck driver by Pakistan-instigated rioters,” he said. In another tweet he added that in total there were four killings as “one terrorist and one policeman were killed in a gunfight in Baramulla.”

“There is no so-called siege or lockdown. People are free to move and there is a huge rush on roads,” he said.

According to the Act, passed by Parliament on August 6, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the UT of J&K has been increased from 107 to 114.

After the appointing day — October 31, as many as 106 central laws will be applicable to the UT of J&K along with 166 State Acts including Governors Act. 153 State laws will be repealed, the Act says.

As many as 85 Central schemes have been extended to J&K.

On August 20, Governor Satya Pal Malik sanctioned a committee to deal with “staff-related issues” in the proposed UTs of J&K and Ladakh.