COVID-19 | Step up surveillance, wear masks, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya amid Covid concerns

December 22, 2022 03:31 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya made a statement in Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament on the COVID-19 situation in the country as cases continue to rise in neighbouring China

PTI

Passengers arrive at international airport in Chennai on December 22, 2022. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 2% random sampling of all international passengers has already started at all international airports. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Amid a spurt in Covid cases in some parts of the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 22 asked States to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Mr. Mandaviya said the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day as against 5.87 lakh on a daily basis across the world.

"In view of upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations, States also need to focus on ensuring effective awareness within the community on adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour which includes use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, besides following physical distancing," he said.

PM Modi to review COVID-19 related situation at high-level meeting on December 22

Mr. Mandaviya said States have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures. States have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for timely detection of newer variants, if any.

Mr. Mandaviya said States should ensure the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine's precaution doses are increased and awareness about them raised.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

At present, the third precautionary does is not mandatory and is targetted at vulnerable population such as elderly people, frontline workers and those with co-morbidities. “So far, 220 crore covid vaccine shots have been given,” the Health Minister mentioned.

Omicron subvariant BF.7, linked to China spike, first found in India in July

RT-PCR sampling of passengers at International airports

The Minister said 2% random sampling of all international passengers has already started from December 22 at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country.

He further said that the Health Department has been proactive in managing the Covid pandemic. The Centre has also provided financial assistance to States in the fight against the pandemic, he added.

Mr. Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Dec. 21 to review the COVID-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of COVID-19. He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus.

Emphasizing that COVID-19 is not over yet, he asked the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen surveillance.

