ADVERTISEMENT

Steering Committee to decide on CWC election next week, say Congress sources

February 15, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Working Committee shall consist of the President of the Congress, the Leader of the Congress Party in Parliament and 23 other members of whom 12 members will be elected by the AICC

The Hindu Bureau

The outgoing Congress Steering Committee will meet on February 24 in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur to decide whether or not there should be elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party sources said on Tuesday.

According to the Congress Constitution, “The Working Committee shall consist of the President of the Congress, the Leader of the Congress Party in Parliament and 23 other members of whom 12 members will be elected by the AICC, as per rules prescribed by the Working Committee and the rest shall be appointed by the President.”

While the convention has been to authorise the Congress president to nominate the members to the party’s apex body, there have been calls from a powerful section of the party to have elections for the CWC.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The source cited above said that the Steering Committee which is presently working in place of the CWC would meet on February 24 morning after which the party’s Subjects Committee will meet to decide on the topics to be taken up during the party’s 85th plenary session.

The plenary session is being held to ratify Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as Congress president. Top leaders would meet in Raipur to also brainstorm the party’s strategy before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US