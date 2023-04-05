Steel Ministry approves 13 task forces for ‘Green Steel’

April 05, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday approved 13 Task Forces for defining the roadmap for ‘Green Steel’. The task forces with the involvement of experts and the industry stakeholders have been identified to deliberate on various aspects of ‘Green Steel’ production, and chalk out action points.

The task force for ‘Green Steel’ will work on developing the taxonomy of the green steel, including terminology, definition, benchmarks, scoping, certification and others.

The task force for “Monitoring of Carbon Emission of Steel Plants” will work on formulating standards for carbon dioxide emission monitoring and development of methodology and institutional mechanism for the monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demand Side taskforce will make a policy framework for creating demand for green steel across key end-use sectors.

Supply side taskforce will focus on improving energy efficiency, renewable energy transition, material efficiency, Green Hydrogen, Carbon capture uses and storage, and process transition.

Facilitator’s taskforce like RD&D will be preparing a research roadmap for the green transition of the steel sector in India.

Finance task force will explore innovative financing mechanisms to fulfill the capital requirement for green transition.

International Focus group will identify and collate measures being taken across the world for green steel production and explore possible collaboration.

Skill development Task force will provide a framework for re-skilling and up-skilling of manpower towards green steel production.

RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has been a pioneer in installing state of art cleaner technologies to reduce GHG emissions and energy consumption. Power generation from waste heat is around 62% of total captive power generation. With the motto of “One tree for every ton of steel capacity’, more than 5 million trees have been planted, according to a release here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT