Stealth frigate Himgiri for Navy launched into water

Offshore Patrol Vessel Saksham also launched into water and expected to be delivered to Coast Guard by Oct. 2021

The first of three stealth frigates, Himgiri, being built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) under Project 17A for the Navy was launched into water on Monday. In Goa, the 5th and the last of the Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) in the series, Saksham, being built at Goa Shipyard Limited, was launched into water and is expected to be delivered to the Coast Guard by October 2021.

P17A ships with a displacement of around 6,670 tonnes will be the most advanced state-of-the-art guided missile frigates once inducted, the GRSE said in a statement. The contract for construction of three stealth frigates under Project 17A is valued at over ₹19,293 crore.

This project is unique that it is being built simultaneously at two locations, at GRSE in Kolkata and Mazgaon Docks Limited in Mumbai. Fincantieri of Italy is the knowhow provider for technology upgrade and capability enhancement in this project.

The indigenous OPV project was launched on November 13, 2016. Since then two vessels have been commissioned and all five have been launched, the ICG said in a statement.

“In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and disruptions in supply chains, it is creditable for the shipyard to complete the 100% hull construction and launch the vessel within 18 months from keel laying which was in June 2019,” the ICG said. The vessel is in advanced stage of outfitting and will be ready for delivery by October 2021, as per the contractual schedule, it added.