Steady increase in India's lion population, says PM Modi

10 August 2021 09:56 IST

India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion, Mr. Modi tweeted on World Lion Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 10, said India's lion population has seen a steady increase in the last few years as he greeted people on World Lion Day.

The lion is majestic and courageous, and India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion, Mr. Modi tweeted.

"On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population," he said.

He noted that when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions.

"A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost," Mr. Modi said.