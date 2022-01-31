Stay clear of tie-ups with mobile apps for getting patients, surgeons told

NEW DELH

31 January 2022

Unethical practice that jeopardises adequate clinical judgement, says Association

Stating that certain mobile apps are being utilised as aggregators and to direct patients to surgeons/doctors who have signed contracts with these companies, the executive committee of the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI) has asked them to refrain from, what it called as, highly unethical practice.

The Association’s one-page letter, issued recently, explains that the payment is made to the mobile app company and the company pays an amount to the surgeon after deduction of commission.

“This practice is highly unethical,” said the Association adding that it jeopardises adequate clinical judgement by a trained person regarding the need for surgery and decision as to the type of surgery that would be optimum for the particular patient.

It says these apps are made for the sole purpose of making money.

The Association citing the India Indian Medical Council (Professional conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations 2002 said this Regulation clearly states that: “A physician shall not give, solicit, or receive nor shall he offer to give, solicit or receive any gift, gratuity or bonus in consideration of or return for the referring, recommending or procuring any patient for medical, surgical or other treatment.

“A physician shall not directly or indirectly participate in or be party to the act of division, transference, assignment subordination, rebating, splitting or refunding of any fee for medical, surgical or other treatment.” (Section 6.4.1). It has also been emphasised that “the physician shall not use touts or agents for procuring patients”. (Section 7.19).“Hence the Association takes this sort of alliance as highly unethical, illegal and unbecoming of a prestigious member to be in contract with these tout–like application companies,’’ it said.

It said an emergency meeting was held on January 28 and it was resolved that any member who has made such a contract should disengage immediately after receiving this notification failing which a member found to be in contract thereafter may be liable for disciplinary action by regulatory authorities.

“Also it may be noted that in case of any litigation arising from such unholy alliance, the member will not be defended by the Association during the legal process by way of expert opinion or otherwise,’’ the Association said.