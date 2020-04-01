States warned against exemptions

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday wrote another letter to the States cautioning that “some States are allowing exceptions beyond what has been allowed under lockdown measures by the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs].”

Mr. Bhalla said the exceptions amounts to violation of the lockdown measures under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and might defeat the overall objective of containing the spread of COVID-19.

On March 24, when the 21-day lockdown was announced, the Ministry issued a slew of guidelines to be followed by the States for “containment of COVID-19 epidemic”, and asked all “enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods.”

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy contributed a month’s salary to the Prime Minister-CARE fund that has been set up to collect money to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Reddy also allocated ₹1 crore from his MPLAD fund to the PM-CARE account.