States told to pre-publish labour codes rules: Labour Minister

17 December 2021 02:39 IST

Minister silent to question whether implementation has been delayed

Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the Centre was “pursuing with remaining State governments” to pre-publish rules under the four labour codes as between 13 and 24 States had already done so.

To a question by MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Mr. Yadav said the Government had notified the four codes — the Code on Wages, 2019 on August 8, 2019 and the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 on September 29, 2020. He said the Centre had published the draft rules under the four codes. However, Mr. Yadav did not answer Mr. Modi’s question whether the implementation of the codes had been delayed.

“Labour is in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and under the labour codes, rules are required to be framed by the Central Government and the State Governments. The Central Government and some of the States/UTs have pre-published rules under the four labour codes. The Central Government is pursuing with the remaining State Governments to frame the rules under all four codes,” the Minister said.

While 24 States/UTs had pre-published the draft rules under Code on Wages, 20 did under the Industrial Relations Code, 18 under the Code on Social Security and 13 under the Occupational Safety Code.