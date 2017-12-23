States told to ensure order during Christmas

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that an advisory has been issued to all the States to ensure law and order during Christmas in the wake of extremist elements threatening some Christians against celebrating the festival.

On December 17, a right-wing group in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, issued a circular, threatening the management of all city schools against celebrating Christmas. If they do, it will be “at their own risk,” it said.

When asked about it, Mr. Singh said an advisory had been issued to all the States. He also conveyed his greetings to the nation on Christmas.

“Any festival, whether it is Christmas, Ramzaan, Holi or Deepavali, should be celebrated without any problem. Strict action will be taken if anyone tries to create ruckus during the festivals,” he said on the sidelines of the 54 anniversary parade of the Sashastra Seema Bal here.

He said India is the only country that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a philosophy that inculcates an understanding that the whole world is one family. “I believe that all people, irrespective of religion, should celebrate their festivals in their true spirit with full enthusiasm,” he said.

Mr. Singh said the SSB has strengthened itself by creating more border outposts after the Doklam standoff with China.

“The past year has been tremendous for the force. The SSB has increased its strength after the Dokalam standoff with China, by creating more border outposts near the Sikkim and Bhutan border.”

He also lauded the force for its counter-insurgency operations and anti-Naxal operations.