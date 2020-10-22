States cautiously watch flatter case curve

Thiruvananthapuram

22 October 2020 23:04 IST

Kerala’s test positivity still at 13.3%; Karnataka, A.P. look at stabilising incidence.

Kerala’s fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday stood at a lower 7,482.

The test positivity rate on Thursday was 13.3%.

Also on Thursday, 23 deaths which occurred between Oct 7-21 were added to the State’s official COVID-19 list.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of cases at 932, Ernakulam 929, Malappuram 897, Thrissur 847, Thiruvananthapuram 838, Alapuzha 837, Kollam 481, Palakkad 465, Kannur 377, Kottayam 332, Kasaragod, 216, Pathanamthitta 195, Wayanad 71 and Idukki 65.

Andhra Pradesh added 3,620 infections on Thursday. The State saw 16 deaths, one of the lowest daily death figures in months.

As many as 76,726 samples were tested in the past day with a test positivity rate of 4.72%.

Only West Godavari reported more than 500 and the highest number of new infections, while Kurnool continued to report less than 100 new cases.

Four districts reported no new deaths and all others except one reported two or less new infections.

In Telangana, Greater Hyderabad and its surroundings – Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts – reported a majority of cases, nearly one-third of the 1,456 fresh cases on Wednesday.

The Health department said on Thursday that five more deaths were reported.

Another 38,565 samples were tested on Wednesday.

There were 254 cases from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 5,778 new cases and 74 deaths.

The positivity rate for the day reduced to 5.38%, and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.28%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,807 cases and 36 deaths. Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 58,431.

Over the day, 1,07,354 tests were conducted, including 20,853 rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)