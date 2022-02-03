States can decide if parent’s consent is needed for physical classes: Education Ministry

NEW DELHI

03 February 2022 22:31 IST

Guidelines stress on smooth transition of students

States and Union Territories can decide whether schools are required to take the consent of parents or guardians before allowing in-person classes for students, said the Ministry of Education on Thursday. Announcing this at the weekly Health Ministry conference the Education Ministry said that the school reopening guidelines/SOP were reviewed in the light of the various orders issued by Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time and extensive vaccination coverage including teaching and non-teaching staff working in schools/educational institutions.

The Education Ministry said that schools are fully open in 11 States/Union Territories partially open in 16 States/Union Territories and closed in 9 States/Union Territories. An average of 95% of teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated in all the States it said.

Meanwhile, the guidelines stressed a smooth transition of students from home-based schooling to formal schooling by way of teaching bridge courses and identification of students based on learning levels, the introduction of large-scale remedial programmes to mitigate learning loss, and ensuring emotional well-being of students and teachers. The modified SOP adds that in place of the phrase ‘social distancing’ the phrase, namely, ‘physical distancing’ may be used, also gathering/congregations should be in accordance with the SOPs of the State/UT and group activities in games, sports, music, dance or other performing art classes may be allowed subject to SOP of the State/UT concerned. It further adds that specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure physical distancing in the school premises. Also necessary precautions may be taken in respect of the children with comorbidities and school drivers/ conductors residing in containment zones shall not be allowed to board the vehicles.