States asked to include UDID card for registration on Co-WIN

Health Ministry advises States to widely publicise use of card

The Union Health Ministry on Monday asked the States to include the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) card as a photo ID for registering on Co-WIN 2.0 for COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the guidance note for Co-WIN 2.0 issued on March 2, seven photo IDs were prescribed for beneficiary verification prior to vaccination.

In a letter written to the States and Union Territories, the Ministry said the UDID card, issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, had all the necessary features such as the name, year of birth, gender and photograph of the person, and met the criteria for use of identification in vaccination.

“Therefore, with a view to further facilitating access to vaccination for persons with disability, it has been decided to include the UDID in the list of prescribed photo ID document for COVID-19 vaccination. The necessary provisions for the same are being made and will be available in Co-WIN shortly,” it stated.

It advised the States to widely publicise the use of UDID card for accessing vaccination.