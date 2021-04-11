Statements of two staffers of Anil Deshmukh recorded

Their names have come up during the probe, says CBI

The CBI on Sunday recorded the statements of two staff members of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against him.

“The statements of two personal assistants of Mr. Deshmukh have been recorded, as their names had come up during the probe being conducted to determine if a prima facie case is made out,” said a CBI official.

The agency earlier examined former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, ACP Sanjay Patil, suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and others. A DCP of the Mumbai police was told to join the preliminary enquiry, which has been initiated by the CBI on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The statement of a complainant in the matter, Jayshree Patil, has also been taken by the agency. It was alleged that some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After the High Court directed the initial CBI probe, Mr. Deshmukh had resigned.

Mr. Vaze was recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in a bomb scare in Mumbai. The NIA later took over the case of alleged murder of an automobile parts dealer, Mansukh Hiran, in which the suspected role of the suspended police officer is also being looked into.