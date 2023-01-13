HamberMenu
Statements attributed by Delhi CM to LG Saxena with regard to SC judgement misleading, fabricated: Official

The lieutenant governor also asked the chief minister not to politicise every issue.

January 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The statements that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attributed to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena with regard to orders of the Supreme Court and powers as administrator are misleading and twisted to suit a particular agenda, a Raj Niwas official said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Mr. Kejriwal alleged that during his meeting with Mr. Saxena, he had cited Supreme Court judgements and various provisions of the Constitution but the LG said that he has been referred to as the "administrator" and enjoys supreme authority.

Capital stalemate: On the conflict between the Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor in Delhi

The Raj Niwas official said, "All statements attributed by the CM to the LG in his press conference after the meeting, with regards to orders of the Supreme Court, powers as administrator, supremacy over all subjects and directions to officers are misleading, patently false and fabricated and twisted to suit a particular agenda. These statements are categorically denied." The official said the chief minister will be well advised to function in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, Acts of Parliament and the Supreme Court's judgments and refrain from running down an existing law just because it has been challenged in the court of law.

The lieutenant governor also asked the chief minister not to politicise every issue, and underlined that the welfare of people was the prime concern of both.

