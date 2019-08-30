Statement on communication distorted: Javadekar

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar issued a clarification on his comments on importance of communication during a speech, saying that he was quoted out of context.

Speaking during a community radio awards function, Mr. Javadekar had said, “What is the biggest punishment, when people are not able to contact any one, when they are not able to talk to anyone and when you do not have any tool to communicate.. this is the biggest punishment.” Community radio, he said, was the biggest tool of communication today.

The Press Bureau of Information in a statement said that the quote in question was given by the minister during the presentation of National Awards for Community Radio on Wednesday, wherein he was highlighting the power of communication and importance of community radio.

The statement quoted Mr. Javadekar of saying that “sections of media have unnecessarily attempted to link the situation in Jammu & Kashmir region with my comments about the significance of community radio and communication in general, which amounts to irresponsible and unethical journalism.”