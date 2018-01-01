State visits to remember, in 12 pages

From Soviet Union premier Nikita Khrushchev, who addressed lawmakers in the Central Hall of Parliament in 1955, to U.S. President Barack Obama’s visit in 2010, the Rajya Sabha calendar for 2018 features top 12 visiting foreign dignitaries from eight countries.

Though from an Indian perspective, the calendar compresses world history of the tumultuous 20th century and the first decades of the 21st in its 12 pages.

The pages reflect the slow death of the Soviet Union. While January features a beaming Khrushchev who visited India when Indo-Soviet relations were at a high point with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the helm and Moscow a clear counter to Washington. Eleven pages later, November features Mikhail Gorbachev, blamed for dismantling the Soviet Union and ironically ending the Cold War. He visited India in 1986 when Nehru’s grandson, Rajiv Gandhi, was Prime Minister. And Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited India in 2000 during the previous NDA regime, also finds space in the calendar

Twelve leaders from eight countries of Asia, Africa, Europe and North America have been featured. Interestingly, six of the 12 pages have leaders from the U.S. and Soviet Union/Russia.

In the same year as Mr. Khrushchev’s visit, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower too came visiting and follows Soviet leader featuring in February. Other U.S. presidents in the calendar are Mr. Bill Clinton, seen during his visit in 2000 in the October page and Mr Obama, who closes the calendar featuring on December.

Among Asian leaders, the progressive Afghan Prime Minister and later President, Mohammad Daoud Khan, who ruled from 1953 till his assassination in 1978 and shared a warm equation with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, features in April with a photograph from his visit in 1975.

May features Margaret Thatcher, the first woman Prime Minister of U.K., President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia comes in at March, French President Francois Mitterrand, who visited India in 1982 features in June , Toshiki Kaipo Emperor of Japan appears in August.

Akbar Hashemi Rafsanajani of Iran in 1995 features in the month of September.