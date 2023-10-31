‘State sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone’: Apple warns Opposition MPs

October 31, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

At least three Opposition Members of Parliament said on October 31, 2023, that they received a warning from Apple that “State sponsored attackers may be targetting” their iPhones.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress’ Mahua Moitra and Congress’ Pawan Khera shared the alert sent by Apple on X (formerly Twitter). you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far .

“ALERT: State-sponsored attackers may be targeting your iPhone,” the message received by MPs from “threat-notifications@apple.com” said. “Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” the message read.

The MPs have been vocal in their criticism against the Union government. Ms. Moitra has questioned the alleged nexus of Modi government with businessman Gautam Adani. Response from the Union Home Ministry is awaited.

“Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far,” Ms. Moitra alleged sharing the screenshot of the message.

“Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this?,” posted Mr. Khera.

“Wonder who? Shame on you. Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention,” Ms. Chaturvedi said sharing the screenshot.

According to an Apply support document published on the company’s website on August 22, 2023, “Apple threat notifications are designed to inform and assist users who may have been targeted by state-sponsored attackers. These users are individually targeted because of who they are or what they do.”

“Unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attackers apply exceptional resources to target a very small number of specific individuals and their devices, which makes these attacks much harder to detect and prevent,” the document adds.

