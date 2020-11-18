State machinery misused, allege Omar, Mehbooba

The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accused the BJP of “misusing the official machinery” in Jammu and Kashmir against the joint candidates being fielded by the Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the District Development Council (DDC) polls .
“The J&K administration is going out of its way to help the BJP and its recently created King’s party by locking up candidates opposed to the BJP, using security as an excuse. If the security situation isn’t conducive to campaigning what was the need to announce elections?” NC vice president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the candidates of the Gupkar Alliance were not being allowed to campaign for the polls, scheduled from November 28. “Non-BJP candidates for the DDC polls aren’t allowed to campaign freely and are being locked up on the pretence of security. But BJP and its proxies are given full bandobast. Is this the democracy that the Government of India claimed its promoting in yesterday’s phone conversation with the US president elect?”, she asked.
J&K Awami National conference vice-president Muzaffar Shah and J&K Peoples Movement president Javaid Mustafa Mir said that there were unfair attempts to reject their candidate’s nomination.
