State election results signal overthrow of incumbent governments: Akhilesh Yadav

December 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on December 7 said the recent Assembly election results should be a matter of serious concern for the ruling BJP as people had voted for change.

“Most of the people who spoke on the election results have said that there has been a vote for change. Hence, it should be a matter of serious concern for the BJP as, if there is a vote for change at the State-level, then, when national elections are held tomorrow, once again the public will vote for change,” Mr. Yadav said in Barabanki, while speaking to media persons.

He said the situation had been “different” in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in victory for the incumbent government there.

Mr. Yadav targeted the BJP government over inflation in essential goods. “How much money the government recovered in diesel and petrol? How much money it recovered in the expensive electricity they are providing? The education is expensive, medicines are expensive, and common people have to buy it from outside. After all, the profit the government is earning from inflation — into whose pocket is it going?,” the Leader of the Opposition in the U.P. Assembly asked.

The SP, a member of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, was critical of the Congress, the prime challenger to the BJP in the poll-bound States of Hindi belt — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — during the campaign, but toned down its flak after the election outcome on December 3. The party has since said the INDIA bloc will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election unitedly.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, tensions mounted between the Congress and the SP after seat-sharing talks for the State failed, with both parties fielding candidates against each other in more than 20 Assembly seats.