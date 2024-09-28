ADVERTISEMENT

State associations withdraw no-confidence motion against AITA president Anil Jain

Published - September 28, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no-confidence motion against Mr. Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday (September 28)

PTI

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn. File | Photo Credit: AITA official website

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn, sources told PTI on Saturday (September 28).

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no-confidence motion against Mr. Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday (September 28) ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mr. Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not entertained. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code.

Delhi HC issues notice to AITA over alleged sports code violation

"The no-confidence motion has been withdrawn, so EGM was not required," a source told PTI without sharing the details.

Mr. Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times."

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

One of the state associations had accused Mr. Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains.

