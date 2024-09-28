GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State associations withdraw no-confidence motion against AITA president Anil Jain

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no-confidence motion against Mr. Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday (September 28)

Published - September 28, 2024 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn. File

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn. File | Photo Credit: AITA official website

The proposed no-confidence motion against All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain has been withdrawn, sources told PTI on Saturday (September 28).

Eight state tennis associations, affiliated with AITA, had proposed to move a no-confidence motion against Mr. Jain and an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was called on Saturday (September 28) ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Mr. Jain had moved the court seeking a stay on the EGM but the plea was not entertained. He had also alleged that certain candidates, who filed nominations for posts, were in violation of the Sports Code.

Delhi HC issues notice to AITA over alleged sports code violation

"The no-confidence motion has been withdrawn, so EGM was not required," a source told PTI without sharing the details.

Mr. Jain, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, faced charges of "loading the association with his personal 'entitled' expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times."

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion were: Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

One of the state associations had accused Mr. Jain of using his position in AITA for personal gains.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:54 am IST

Related Topics

sport / tennis / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.