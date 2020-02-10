Start new businesses with e-forms

Continuing efforts to further improve the ease of doing business, the government will introduce an integrated electronic form for incorporating new companies from February 15, wherein EPFO and ESIC registration numbers will also be allotted at the same time.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry would introduce the form — SPICe+ — to offer 10 services. Currently, the Ministry has the electronic form SPICe (Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically) and that would be replaced with SPICe+.

The 10 services offered through the new form would help in “saving as many procedures, time and cost for starting a business in India,” the Ministry said in a public notice.

The incorporation of companies are made through the Corporate Affairs Ministry portal MCA21. The new form would be available on this portal.