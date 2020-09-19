‘Standing crops hit by heavy rains’

New Delhi

19 September 2020 03:21 IST

Heavy rains in some parts of the country have affected standing crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, spices, fruits and vegetables, Parliament was informed on Friday.

“There have been extreme weather events in the form of heavy rains in some parts of the country which affected the standing crops,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Tomar also shared the State-wise details of crops affected due to heavy rains. These include Andhra Pradesh, T.N., Karnataka and Kerala.

