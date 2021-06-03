Stand at U.N. Human Rights Council on Palestine not new: India

NEW DELHI

03 June 2021 23:47 IST

Palestinian Foreign Minister has said India’s action ‘stifled’ human rights of ‘all people’.

India’s latest abstention on a Palestine-related resolution at the Human Rights Council (HRC) of the United Nations is not a “new” stand, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The official response came days after Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki wrote a strong letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, observing that India’s action “stifled” human rights of “all people”.

“Palestine has written similar letters to all the countries that abstained during the UN Human Rights Council vote. The position that we took is not a new position,” said Mr. Bagchi, substantiating the Indian decision to abstain during the resolution, aimed at enforcing international humanitarian law in the Palestinian territories and in Israel.

The resolution was supported by 24 members of the HRC. Nine members voted against it and 14, including India, abstained. Passing of the resolution led to the establishment of the International Commission of Inquiry to Investigate Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel.

The Indian move drew a strong protest from Mr. Malki who sent a letter to Mr. Jaishankar expressing disappointment at the Indian decision. “The Republic of India missed an opportunity to join the international community at this turning point, both crucial and long overdue, on the path to accountability, justice and peace,” said Mr. Malki in his letter.

India had similarly abstained in 2015 at the HRC when a resolution sought to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court. Palestinian leadership and diplomats had similarly protested back then. India had justified the action saying that New Delhi has a policy not to refer any country to the ICC. Palestinians had however pointed out that India had been inconsistent regarding that.