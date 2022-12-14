Stan Swamy’s death is nothing short of murder: CPI(M)

December 14, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The latest report by a U.S.-based digital forensic analysis company, which says that fake documents used as evidence to indict Father Stan Swamy in the Bhima Koregaon case were planted in his computer between 2017 and 2019, is a “damning indictment” of the Narendra Modi government and the modus operandi of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA arrested the 82-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist in October 2020. He died in July 2021.

As per the report by international firm Arsenal Consulting, 40 files were placed in Father Stan Swamy’s computer between 2017 and 2018, which he had never accessed. The fake documents were later used as evidence of his “anti-national” activities. He was under surveillance from 2014.

Also Read | Stan Swamy’s computer was hacked since 2014, says U.S. forensic firm

More shocking, the Polit Bureau statement said, was that the hackers had prior knowledge of the impending arrest of Stan Swamy by the Pune police. Just a day before, they tried to erase traces of their activities. “Worst of all, Stan Swamy was refused bail, he was denied minimum facilities, his death in custody was nothing short of murder. He died in custody accused of a crime he never committed,” the statement said.

The CPI(M) said that it was highly condemnable that the NIA had refused to acknowledge this evidence, leave alone institute its own inquiry. “The report is a damning indictment of this government and the modus operandi of the NIA to target and to imprison those against whom they have no evidence except that which they have manufactured themselves,” the party said. They further warned that this modus operandi could be applied to the Opposition too.

The party has demanded that all the Bhima Koregaon case accused be immediately released from jail. There should be a fair re-examination of all the evidence listed out by the NIA, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT