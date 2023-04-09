ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin writes to Amit Shah for including Tamil and other regional languages in CRPF recruitment test

April 09, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - Chennai

Mr. Stalin sought the immediate intervention of Mr. Shah to enable non-Hindi speaking youngsters to take up the test by allowing regional languages

PTI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, opposing the non-inclusion of Tamil in the computer test for recruitment to the CRPF, saying the notification mandating only the use of English and Hindi was 'discriminatory' and 'unilateral.'

According to a state government release here on April 9, of the 9,212 vacancies in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 579 had to be filled from Tamil Nadu, the exam for which is scheduled to be held in 12 centres.

The CM told Mr. Shah in the letter that the Centre's notification that the exam can be written in English and Hindi makes the aspirants from Tamil Nadu unable to attempt the test in their mother tongue in their own "native state."

Further, 25 out of the 100 marks have been allotted for "basic comprehension in Hindi" which would only benefit the Hindi-speaking candidates.

"To put it simply, this CRPF notification is against the interests of those applying from Tamil Nadu. This is not only unilateral but amounts to being disrcriminatory," the release quoted the CM as telling Mr. Shah.

This will amount to prevent aspirants from taking up a government job, Mr. Stalin said and added the notification was against the aspirants' Constitutional right.

Mr. Stalin sought the immediate intervention of Mr. Shah to enable non-Hindi speaking youngsters to take up the test by allowing regional languages, including Tamil in the exam process.

