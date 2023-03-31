HamberMenu
Stalin to virtually address leaders of different parties fighting for social justice

Former U.P. CM Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee among those invited

March 31, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who had earlier launched the All India Federation of Social Justice, has organised a webinar next week to hold discussion with leaders of like-minded political parties and associations in the country.

The topic of the meeting to be held on April 3 is ‘Taking forward the struggle for Social Justice Movement.’

“We have invited leaders at the national level, who share our views on social justice and other associations. But it is not yet clear who are all going to participate in the meeting,” said a senior DMK leader on Thursday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury, who has received the invitation, has agreed to participate in the meeting.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal), and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress) are among the leaders who have been invited.

