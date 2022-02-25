Stalin seeks hearing of AIADMK leader’s plea against his 2011 election

The appeal was supposed to be listed on January 31, 2018, says the Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday made an urgent mentioning before the Supreme Court to hear an appeal filed by his AIADMK rival in a 2011 election case.

Appearing before a Bench, led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate-General Amit Anand Tiwari said the appeal, levelling corruption allegations against Mr. Stalin, had been pending since 2017.

“But you have already been elected... So, what is your problem?” Chief Justice Ramana asked Mr. Sibal. “This is a 2011 election petition against the Chief Minister. This was supposed to be listed on January 31, 2018... There are allegations of corrupt practices against me. That is why, we seek the hearing,” Mr. Sibal responded.

The CJI said he would consider listing it early for hearing before an appropriate Bench.

The appeal, filed by AIADMK leader Saidai Sa. Duraisamy, is against a 2017 order of the High Court which dismissed his plea to declare Mr. Stalin’s election on May 13, 2011, from Kolathur null and void. Mr. Duraisamy was Mr. Stalin’s rival from the AIADMK. Mr. Stalin was then the Deputy Chief Minister.

Mr. Duraisamy had alleged before the High Court that his rival was powerful as treasurer of the DMK and the leader of the DMK’s youth wing.

The allegations were that Mr. Stalin had used officials, party men and money in Kolathur during the campaign after filing the nomination. The High Court’s order had recorded Mr. Duraisamy contentions that Mr. Stalin’s party, “by means of the ‘Thirumangalam Formula’, provided money to the voters in a novel way of ‘community feeding’, courier service, currency notes in newspapers, ‘Arathi’ plate contributions and slips handed to the voters to purchase consumer items”.

Mr. Duraisamy had unsuccessfully contended that the DMK had misused official and money power at the instance of the first respondent (Mr. Stalin) in Kolathur.