Stalemate between UAE and India on flights ends

After a long stalemate between the UAE and India that left many stranded, the two countries have agreed to allow each other’s airlines to bring passengers into their territory.

Until now Vande Bharat flights operated by Air India subsidiary, Air India Express, were flying empty out of India while bringing back Indians from the UAE. The same was true for airlines like Emirates and flydubai, which were not allowed to bring passengers into India, but could fly out UAE residents to destinations like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“This arrangement will be in place for a period of 15 days from 12-26 July, 2020,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri tweeted.

Following the announcement, Air India Express opened ticket sales for flights from India to UAE.

Other UAE carriers that will benefit from the move are AirArabia and Etihad.

Several countries, including the U.S., have objected to the Indian government’s decision to operate Air India’s charter flights for bringing back a large number of Indians around the world, while denying their airlines a share of the pie.

The Vande Bharat mission for repatriation of Indians was launched on May 7 and has so far brought more than 1.8 lakh passengers on various flights.