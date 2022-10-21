ST Commission issues warrant of arrest for MP Collector

NCST says Dhar’s Collector and DM, Pankaj Jain, was refusing to act against ‘illegal’ stone-crushing unit despite complaints and its recommendations

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has now issued a warrant of arrest against Pankaj Jain, Collector and District Magistrate of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, after he refused to appear before it in connection with allegations of villagers that the district administration was refusing to act against a stone-crushing unit, allegedly illegally set up in the middle of their village.

Invoking its powers as a civil court under Clause (8) of Article 338A of the Constitution, the Commission said that Mr. Jain was served a summons earlier this month to appear before it in connection with the instant case but he did not turn up. The NCST added that he had been absconding and keeping out of the way to avoid service of summons, and directed the Director-General of Police of Madhya Pradesh to arrest Mr. Jain to produce him before the Commission in New Delhi.

In the warrant of arrest of a witness issued by the NCST on Thursday, the Commission ordered the DGP of the MP Police to return the warrant on or before October 26, explaining when and how it has been executed or why it has not.

The case pertains to a complaint received from villagers in Junapani last December, in which they alleged that a Hisar-based infra company had “illegally” set up a stone-crushing unit in the residential area of their village. The villagers told the ST panel that unit’s operations had resulted in major losses for them in the form of damage to crops, and risk to health of villagers and cattle.

They added that repeated representations to the district administration, the Superintendent of Police and the infra company’s manager did not result in any action against the company. “Instead, the manager of the company has assaulted the villagers using police authorities,” the complainant alleged.

Based on this complaint, the Commission undertook a field visit to the village and found that the stone-crushing unit was damaging the crops of locals, filling up wells with mud, affecting the health and surrounding environment of the villagers. Further, the NCST found that compensation was paid to just 11 of the farmers whose lands were acquired for the said unit and that too at ₹5,000 per bigha as against demands of ₹50,000 per acre.

The Commission had then recommended to the district administration that compensation for the farmers should be calculated based on the crop-yield of the past three years and added that it should act on these recommendations and submit a report within 30 days. The administration failed to do so.

Further, on directions of the Commission, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board also conducted a field visit and concluded that the unit had not followed any CPCB-prescribed guidelines for the prevention of pollution and that it was negligent in protecting the environment. In the report, the State PCB said water scrubbers were not installed in the hot-mix plant, polluted water and oil-soaked cotton were left in the open, wind-breaking walls were not fixed and stone crusher telescopic shoots (to stop dust) were not installed.

Despite the Commission forwarding this report to the district administration and recommending appropriate action, officials said that no action was taken. Repeated summons in this regard were avoided by both the SP and the District Collector, they said, adding that both of them had deliberately failed to execute the recommendations of the Commission.