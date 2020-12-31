SSB jawan loses over Rs 2.78 lakh after bank account hacked

A total of ₹2,78,540 has been withdrawn from the jawan’s account after it was hacked, officials said

An SSB jawan posted with a battalion in Uttar Pradesh has lost over ₹2.78 lakh after his bank account was allegedly hacked by cyber criminals recently, official sources said on Wednesday.

The constable rank jawan is working as a barber of the unit and he was duped after 61 fraudulent transactions were done over a period of time in his savings bank account, they said.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), that guards open Indian fronts with Nepal and Bhutan, has asked all its field units and establishments to "enhance" cyber security awareness and strictly enforce guidelines issued in this context.

“A police complaint has been filed in the latest case. A number of measures like holding information sessions and putting up posters are regularly carried out at various locations of the force with an aim to combat the menace of cyber crime.” “The guidelines issued by the home ministry and other cyber security agencies are also incorporated in these messages,” a senior SSB officer told PTI.

About 90,000 personnel works under the command of the Union Home Ministry and is also designated as the lead intelligence gathering agency on the two fronts.